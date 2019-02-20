New NASA Team Dedicated To Finding Aliens

NASA is searching for aliens. A brand new NASA research team launched this week and it will be devoted to finding life beyond Earth, as well as finding out exactly how life began on Earth and where else it could exist. The “Center for Life Detection Science” will be part of NASA’s Ames Research Center in California and will bring together experts in physical science, biology, astrophysics and beyond. Researcher Tori Hoehler says, “We now have the scientific and engineering expertise to address this profound question [are we alone?] with the clarity of scientific evidence—and we have a great community of scientists ready for that grand challenge.”