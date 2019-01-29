New Service Is Like Uber For Getting Your Stuff Back After A Breakup

Breakups are the worst and when you finally get finished ending a relationship with someone, the last thing you want to do is have to see them again, especially to collect the sad box of your stuff you left over at your ex’s place. But that unpleasant experience is a necessary evil if you don’t want to say goodbye to your items forever, right? Well, maybe not anymore. Meet Roadie, a delivery service that will take all your ex’s stuff to them post-breakup, so you don’t have to deal with that awkward conversation.

Roadie works by matching senders of stuff with drivers who are already going in that direction. They deliver all kinds of stuff, not just post-breakup possession exchanges, and it’s basically like an Uber for item delivery. Using Roadie’s app or website, you can arrange deliveries for lost luggage (through a partnership with Delta), Walmart grocery orders, and of course, your ex’s T-shirts, Polaroids, and Xbox.

They have drivers in all 50 states, which is handy if you and your ex live in different neighborhoods or if you’ve been in a long-distance relationship and you’re ready to be rid of their junk. Roadie delivery breaks size down into these categories: fits into a shoebox, fits into a front seat, fits into a backseat, fits into a hatchback/SUV, or fits into a pickup truck, so they have room for your ex’s drum set! Hurray! And if your ex doesn’t want their stuff back, you can even get Roadie to deliver it to Goodwill for you.