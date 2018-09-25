New Words Added To Scrabble

Scrabble’s one of those games that always seems to lead to a fight. That’s why it’s handy to have a Scrabble Dictionary app loaded into your mobile. It’s the ultimate fight extinguisher, and now there are 300 or so new words to choose from. Here are some of the newly added words that can land you multitudes of points:

OK

Ew (defined as an expression of disgust)

Bestie (a best friend)

Facepalm

Hivemind (a large number of people with shared opinions)

Puggle (breed of dog – pug and beagle)

Nubber (tool for holding the short end of a cigar)

Twerk (a dance that involves squatting and shaking your butt)

Zomboid (a will-less and speechless human)

Sheeple (people who act like sheep – used mainly by douches on social media who think you care about their political opinions)

Botnet (private computer network infected with malware)