The Newest Member Of Team Blake Wows All Four Judges On The Voice

The Blind Auditions continued on “The Voice.” Going in, Jennifer Hudson was the only coach who still had a Block left. Here’s how the teams looked:

Team Adam – Tyke James, Radha, DeAndre Nico, Steve Memmlo, Anthony Arva, Reagan Strange, Foushée

Team Kelly – Sarah Grace, Mikele Buck, Claire DeJean, Chevel Shepherd, Delaney Silvernell, Kymberli Joye, SandyRedd

Team Jennifer – Tyshawn Colquitt, Patrique Fortson, Kennedy Holmes, Franc West, Audri Bartholomew, Natasha Greycloud, MaKenzie Thomas

Team Blake – Mercedes Ferreira-Dias, Kameron Marlowe, Keith Paluso, Michael Lee, Dave Fenley, Rachel Messer, Chris Khroeze

Here are last night’s highlights…

Kirk Jay was the only four-chair turn of the night. The 22-year-old from Bay Minette, Alabama killed “God Bless the Broken Road,” all the coaches wanted him. Since he was, as he put it, “Country till the day I die,” he went with Blake Shelton.

It took a minute, but J-Hud used her Block – on Kelly Clarkson for Zaxai. Turns out, she probably could’ve saved it. When the 29-year-old Haitian from Brooklyn worked as an usher at Radio City Music Hall, Kelly accidentally kicked him in the back of the head during one of her concerts.

There were several singers that only got one coach to turn – Mike Parker, Erika Zade, Colton Smith, and Kayley Hill. J-Hud got Mike and Colton, Erika went to Kelly, and Kayley became a member of Team Blake.

One of the more touching moments came when OneUp. The duo consisted of Adam and Jerome, a couple from New York City. Their performance of “Could it be I’m Falling in Love” got chair turns from Blake, Jennifer, and Kelly. After a spirited battle between J-Hud and Shelton, the couple chose Kelly.

Hannah Blaylock and Sam Robbins were the two singers who were up for “The Comeback Stage.” Even though Hannah used to sing in a band and knew Blake from her touring days, Sam – a 21-year-old from Portsmouth, New Hampshire – got the fifth spot for the second chance.

Here’s how the teams look now:

Team Adam – Tyke James, Radha, DeAndre Nico, Steve Memmlo, Anthony Arva, Reagan Strange, Foushée, Natalie Brady, Jarred Matthew

Team Kelly – Sarah Grace, Mikele Buck, Claire DeJean, Chevel Shepherd, Delaney Silvernell, Kymberli Joye, SandyRedd, One Up, Erika Zade

Team Jennifer – Tyshawn Colquitt, Patrique Fortson, Kennedy Holmes, Franc West, Audri Bartholomew, Natasha Greycloud, MaKenzie Thomas, Mike Parker, Zaxai, Colton Smith

Team Blake – Mercedes Ferreira-Dias, Kameron Marlowe, Keith Paluso, Michael Lee, Dave Fenley, Rachel Messer, Chris Khroeze, Joey Green, Kayley Hill, Kirk Jay

The Blind Auditions continue tonight on “The Voice.”