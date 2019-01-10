Nicole Kidman Shares When She Knew Keith Urban Was The One

Nicole Kidman is opening up about the moment she knew Keith Urban was “The One.” In a new interview with “People,” Nicole says they had known each other for less than six months when Keith did something that sealed the deal for her.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she says. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'”

Keith then took her on to Woodstock for a motorbike getaway, and she was sold. “It was pretty intense,” she shares. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.'”

As for what Keith loves about his wife, he notes, “I could sum up Nic as a wife, mother and human being in three words: She’s all heart!”