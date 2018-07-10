The North American International Auto Show Could Possibly Move... To June

The Auto Show in Detroit has been a staple since 1907 (except 1941-1953 due to World War 1 and 2) In 1987, the show was renamed The North American International Auto Show (NAIAS). The NAIAS, which takes place at Cobo Hall in January is now in discussion to move the event to either June or October, marking the first time in over 50 years that the international event won't be held in the winter months.

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA), the organization that puts the event on, have put in place a self-imposed deadline of July 24th to make the decision.

According to The Detroit News, Rod Alberts who is the executive director of DADA said back in March that a name change has been discussed for the Auto Show and that October would the right time to host the show. General Motors however wants the show to be in June. Tony Cervone, GM's SVP of Global Communications, says this would create a "massive festival of automotive" making consumers happy. If it were to be in June, it could fall right before or right after the Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Ilse.

Germany's Big Three of Audi, BMW and Mercedes have announced that they will not be participating to 2019's auto show. They join Jaguar, Land Rover, Volvo, Porche, Mini and Mazda as European auto makers not making the trip to the Motor City. The move could potentially bring back more auto makers, making the NAIAS bigger and better.