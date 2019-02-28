Old Dominion Is Back In Action
February 28, 2019
Look who's back in action.
Old Dominion is back at it after taking a short break for frontman Matthew Ramsey to recuperate from surgery on his leg.
Unless Matthew can jump off a riser with crutches, fans won't see any of his usual stunts for a while longer. He'll be sitting on the throne Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters used when he broke his leg.
The guys perform in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday.
First show post-surgery is going down with some help from our friends #davegrohl and @foofighters!!! #rockthrone #theshowmustgoon pic.twitter.com/sUg5C9jieZ— Old Dominion (@OldDominion) February 27, 2019