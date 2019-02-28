Old Dominion Is Back In Action

Look who's back in action.

Old Dominion is back at it after taking a short break for frontman Matthew Ramsey to recuperate from surgery on his leg.

Unless Matthew can jump off a riser with crutches, fans won't see any of his usual stunts for a while longer. He'll be sitting on the throne Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters used when he broke his leg.

The guys perform in Athens, Georgia on Wednesday.