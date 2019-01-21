Old Dominion Drop New Song “One Man Band”

Old Dominion has just dropped a new love song, “One Man Band,” which will appear on the band’s upcoming third album.

“The new music we are making is some of the most honest we’ve ever written,” Matthew Ramsey tells “People” of their upcoming record. “I can’t wait to hear what people think about this side of us.”

He adds, “I don’t think our fans have heard us show the type of emotion that they will hear in ‘One Man Band.’ It’s a straight-up love song with a certain desperation to it that seems to show up in quite a few of the other new songs we have yet to release. It’s going to be a great year!”