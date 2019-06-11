Old Dominion Still Embracing The Idea That 'People Like Us'

Old Dominion are packing in the crowds on their Make It Sweet Tour and any other event they play. Despite their success, the band is still adjusting to their ever-growing popularity, as Matthew Ramsey and Brad Tursi explain, "You don't know how long we played to nobody. (Matthew) Yeah, we played to nobody for a really long time. This is still very, very new. (Brad) You know, I think we're getting, whether we like it or not, more and more comfortable with the fact that people like us. (Matthew) Gosh darn it, people like us. (Brad) You know, it takes a little while to grow into that but hopefully we're doing it gracefully and not letting anybody down."

Old Dominion's new single is called "One Man Band." It follows up their latest chart-topper, "Make It Sweet."

 

