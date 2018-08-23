“Old MacDonald” Rewritten To Promote Women’s Empowerment

Hoedown Alumni Maggie Rose and GRAMMY award-winning songwriter Liz Rose have teamed up to rewrite the children’s classic “Old MacDonald Had a Farm” in connection with Women’s Equality Day, which is Sunday.

The new song, “She-I-O” is meant to be an anthem for a new generation that celebrates inclusion and champions women. The song is part of the All Together Better initiative from Land O'Lakes, who wanted to give a voice to the untold stories of the women who work hard to feed this nation.

And that’s not all they're giving. A video for the song has also been released and the company has vowed to donate $1 to Feeding America for every share, tag or comment posted about the clip.