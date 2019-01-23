Oscar Mayer Searching For Weinermobile Drivers

Looking for a new gig? The hunt for America's next Wienermobile "hotdogger" is going on right now. Kraft Heinz Company is accepting applications through January 31st to drive the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

What’s it involve? The job includes driving the vehicle across the country, organizing promotions and pitching TV, radio and print media. But it’s not like they’re looking for just anyone.

Applicants should have a college degree in journalism, public relations, communications, advertising or marketing. The company promises a competitive salary and a "company car guaranteed to turn heads."

You can mail a resume to:

Oscar Mayer

Attn: Hotdogger Position

560 E Verona Ave.

Verona, WI 53593

Applicants can also email their resume to [email protected] .