Pace Car Crashes At Detroit Grand Prix

Over the weekend, the Detroit Grad Prix took place on Belle Ilse. The dual races (one on Saturday and again on Sunday) were full of drama and competition. However, before the Sunday race, the drama started before the green flag even dropped!

As the cars were preparing for the rolling start to the race, the pace car, a brand new 2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 driven by GM product development head Mark Reuss, crashed into the wall after hitting a bump in the road and losing control of the car. Mark was OK but the car was not. The front end smashed. This is not Mark's first time behind the wheel of the pace car as he has been the pace car driver for the Detroit Grand Prix for years.

Video of IndyCar 2018. Race 2 Detroit Grand Prix. Pace Car Crash

Thankfully everyone was alright and race started with Ryan Hunter-Reay winning the second of the dual races.