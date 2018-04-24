Picture Of Aggressive Goose Taking Out Michigan Golfer Goes Viral

Anyone that’s ever been golfing knows that geese on the course can be a genuine nuisance and have bad mouthed them more than once.

Well, just letting you know, they are listening.

And at least one of them don’t like it.

And that would be a goose in Blissfield, Michigan who decided to take back his green in a recent high school match when he absolutely took out this young golfer.

According to Blissfield Athletics—I guess they have a local goose expert:

"The golfers just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway. To the left there was a goose nest and the golfers did a good job of avoiding it but the guard goose (hanging out on the far right) thought differently."

Well there you go, we’ve seen a dog leg on a course and now there is goose crossing.