Pizza Hut Giving Free Pies & Super Bowl Tickets To First Baby Born After Kickoff

This marks the first year Pizza Hut is the official pizza sponsor of the NFL and they’re making the most of it ahead of the Super Bowl. The chain has announced plans to “overdeliver” to the family of the first baby born after the game gets underway this Sunday.

Pizza Hut says it will give a year of free pizza to the family of the first baby born after the kickoff in the big game between the Patriots and the Rams on Sunday, February 3rd. And they’re also giving them tickets to next year’s Super Bowl! So that’s a lot of incentive to get that baby born right after kickoff. Check out the official rules for all the details and good luck, pregnant ladies.