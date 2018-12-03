Radio Station Stops Playing "Baby It's Cold Outside"

A radio station in Ohio has stopped playing the classic Christmas song "Baby It's Cold Outside" due to complaints from their listeners that the song's lyrics are inapropriate. Some of the lyrics are perceived as impolite amid the #MeToo movement.

Some of the lyrics to "Baby It's Cold Outside" include:

My mother will start to worry - Beautiful, what's your hurry?

Father will be pacing the floor - Listen to the fireplace roar

So really I'd better scurry - Beautiful, please don't hurry

Maybe just a half a drink more - Put some records on while I pour.