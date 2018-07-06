RaeLynn Pens A Song For Military Spouses

RaeLynn was recently approached by an Army wife who asked her to write a song about their sometimes painful lives, so she did. As a military wife herself, the words came naturally.

Along with a video of her singing the song, she posted this: "So here you go Stacy. Thank you to every person in this country that has a loved one that serves, your service of encouragement is just as important."

The name of the song is "Camo," and right now the only place to hear it is online. RaeLynn's husband, Josh enlisted in the military last year.