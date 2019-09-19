Ralph Lauren Releases Rachel From “Friends” Collection

“Friends” first hit our TVs 25 years ago and we’ve been coveting Rachel Green’s chic style ever since. The character was a fashionista who worked at both Bloomingdales and Ralph Lauren on the show and now they’re teaming up with Warner Bros on a clothing collection that celebrates Rachel’s working wardrobe.

Ralph Lauren designed a Wear To Work line based on Rachel’s style and it includes some of the pieces she wore in the show, but with a modern update. Some of the clothing in the collection includes leather pants and skirts, turtlenecks, pin-striped suits, and midi and mini skirts. There are pieces from both Polo Ralph Lauren and Ralph Lauren Collection, so some are actually affordable.

The special Rachel collection will be on display in New York City where the character landed her very first big fashion job - Bloomingdales - where there will be a “Friends” 25th anniversary installation. Fans will be able to shop, grab a cup of complimentary coffee from a recreation of Central Perk and check out the department store’s third floor to see a recreation of Rachel’s office. And if you’re not in New York, you can still buy online and in Ralph Lauren stores.