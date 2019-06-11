Randy Houser Welcomes Son

June 11, 2019
Congratulations are in order for Randy Houser and wife Tatiana. The couple announced that they welcomed a son on Sunday.

“My beautiful and brave wife Tatiana and I are very proud to announce the birth of our little man, Huckleberry Randolph Houser,” he shares with “People.” “He’s handsome, healthy and happy and we couldn’t be more excited to get him home and start the next chapter of our lives together with him.”

While this is the first child for the couple, Randy is also dad to seven-year-old West, from a previous relationship.

 

