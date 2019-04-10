Rascal Flatts Drop Live Video For “Back To Life”

Rascal Flatts just dropped a new live video for their latest single “Back To Life,” which was shot during a concert at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.

“This was such a special night at a venue that’s been on our bucket list for quite some time,” Jay Demarcus shares. “We felt like this was the perfect video for the new single, as you can see how palpable the connection between the fans and this song has been so far.”

When it comes to having kids on the road, some artists' children will eventually lose their taste for touring life, but Gary LeVox says that’s not the case with his two teenage daughters. “They would live out here,” he says. “They would make me work more, just because they don’t want to go home, they just want to ride the bus. They love it.”