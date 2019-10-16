Rascal Flatts Raise More Money For Vanderbilt Children's Hospital

Rascal Flatts wrapped the fourth-annual Celebrity Golf Classic on Monday (October 14th) with proceeds benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. The event took place at the Golf Club of Tennessee and included celebrity friends Vince Gill, Lady A's Charles Kelley, Tracy Lawrence, LOCASH, Jimmie Allen, Joe Diffie, Eric Paslay, Jamey Johnson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Shawn Booth, D.B. Sweeney, Eric Decker, Cortland Finnegan, Scott Hamilton, Brett Hull, Rob Riggle and more.

The event was rounded out with dinner, a silent and a live auction and intimate performance by Rascal Flatts. The trio’s set featured impromptu collaborations with Charles Kelley, Jamey Johnson and Tyminski.

As longtime supporters of Children’s Hospital, Rascal Flatts has raised a total of $5,850,000 for the hospital, which renamed its Pediatric Surgery Center to The Rascal Flatts Surgery Center in 2010.

All proceeds benefit research and fellowship training in the Division of Pediatric Urologic Surgery in the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Jay DeMarcus said, We only hope that we can continue to help raise money for Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital. We appreciate everyone who comes out to show their support or makes a donation to a cause that has always been so important to all of us.”