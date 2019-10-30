Reba McEntire To Launch Podcast In 2020

October 30, 2019
(Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Reba McEntire has signed on to do an exclusive podcast with Spotify. The unnamed lifestyle podcast will launch sometime next year.

Reba told Billboard, “I’ve always been a storyteller — I’ve made a career out of story songs. A great podcast, just like a great country song, tells a story. So when Spotify asked if I would be interested in partnering with them to do this, I thought it was a great idea because it gave me a new way to continue being that storyteller.”

