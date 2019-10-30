Reba McEntire To Launch Podcast In 2020
Reba McEntire has signed on to do an exclusive podcast with Spotify. The unnamed lifestyle podcast will launch sometime next year.
Reba told Billboard, “I’ve always been a storyteller — I’ve made a career out of story songs. A great podcast, just like a great country song, tells a story. So when Spotify asked if I would be interested in partnering with them to do this, I thought it was a great idea because it gave me a new way to continue being that storyteller.”
