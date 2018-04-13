Reba McEntire Promises A “Fun” ACM Awards

Reba McEntire is set to host Sunday’s ACM Awards, and she’s promising folks who tune in will have a great time.

"Our theme this year is fun,” she tells “Rolling Stone.” “We're going to have fun and it's going to be a night of celebrating people who have worked real hard all year entertaining our fans, putting out great music. The atmosphere is going to be fun. We've been working on my monologue and getting it just right."

And getting it just right means shying away from any political jokes. "I don't discuss politics," she says. "I never have and I echo Dolly [Parton]'s sentiments when she said, 'I learned a long time ago if you want to be in show business, keep your damn mouth shut.' I agree with Dolly 100 percent.” She adds, “My job is to entertain. I don't choose sides, I entertain. When people come in to watch me perform they leave their worries and their cares outside."