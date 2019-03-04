Rent A Shake Shack Food Truck For Your Next Event

The food truck trend is going strong and now Shake Shack is getting in the game. The fast casual restaurant chain already has locations in 25 states and now they’re getting in the food truck biz and you can rent one for your next party or event.

Fans in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and the Atlanta-area can hire a mobile version of the restaurant and even customize the menu, which includes most of their classics.

Prices vary by location, the length of the event and number of attendees, and they make it easy to submit a request online. Just make sure you do it in advance, they suggest two weeks, so you don’t miss out on the chance to have those burgers at your party.