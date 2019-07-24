Riley Green First Splurge

Riley Green is no spend-thrift. Even though he recently celebrated his first chart-topping hit, “There Was This Girl,” he made what seemed like a practical purchase while out on the road recently. He tells us, “I don’t think I really have a luxurious lifestyle that I’m like searching for. It’d be nice for me not to go back to framing houses. That would make me happy. But I bought a 1985 Chrysler LeBaron for $3000 when I was on tour last week and it broke down at the show. It’s got wood paneling on the side. I mean there’s no point in me buying anything really nice. I don’t have time to drive a car. I’ve got a place up here. But that was really out of necessity.”

Based on pictures Riley recently posted on his Instagram account, @rileyduckman, he got the car back up and running.