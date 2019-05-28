Riley Green Takes Breakups In Stride

Riley Green fans? We’ve got good news…and bad news. The good? He IS single. The bad? He plans to stay that way for a while as he’s busy with being focused on his career – including his upcoming shows on the Brad Paisley on his “2019 World Tour.”

In his latest single, “In Love by Now,” Riley sings about a girl that got away because the guy either didn’t pay her enough attention or didn’t commit to the relationship as much as he should have, which Riley says he can definitely relate to because of his job and his extremely demanding schedule.

“I’ve always been pretty good at not getting stressed out about stuff,” he explains. “I’m pretty easy going and that’s probably a pro and con for me. I guess, especially with my career now because I’ve got so much stuff going on so it’s hard for me to really sit and dwell on anything too long.”