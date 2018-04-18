RIP: Former First Lady Barbra Bush 1925-2018

Days after announcing that she was declining further medical treatment and instead focusing on comfort care, former First Lady Barbara Bushhas dead. She was 92. Bush was First Lady while her husband George H.W. Bush was President between 1989 and 1993. She was a key proponent of universal literacy during her time in the White House and later founded the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

Mrs. Bush was born in New York in 1925 – and was married for 73 years to the man she met when she was just 16. Married in New York in 1945 while he was on leave during his deployment as a Naval officer in World War Two, Barbara would later reveal that her husband was also the first man she’d ever kissed. In all, the couple had six children together including their first son, George Walker Bush, who would become the 43rd President of the United States and their second son, Jeb, would become governor of Florida.

As you might expect, former President Bush is said to be heartbroken over the death of his wife. A statement from Bush's office said the former President held her hand all day and was at her side when she passed away. Bush is remaining "stoic and strong" and his family helping him through this difficult time.

Last night, her son, former President GeorgeW. Bush made a statement announcing her passing. “My dear mother has passed on at age 92. Laura, Barbara, Jenna, and I are sad, but our souls are settled because we know hers was," the statement reads. "Barbara Bush was a fabulous First Lady and a woman unlike any other who brought levity, love, and literacy to millions... I'm a lucky man that Barbara Bush was my mother."

In truth, people that hadn't met Mrs. Bush felt like they knew her as well as people that did - and many of them have taken to social media to pay their respects. Former President Barack Obama has made an official statement saying he and his family are “grateful for the generosity she showed” them. Ellen DeGeneres says, “Barbara Bush lived an incredible life. I’m sending my love to her family.”