Rodney Atkins Announces New Album, Baby On The Way

Rodney Atkins is getting ready to release a new album. The singer will drop “Caught Up In The Country” on May 10th.

In conjunction with the announcement, Rodney released the lyric video for the instant grat track “My Life,” which he wrote after the passing of wife Rose Falcon’s grandmother, who on her death bed wrote a note that read “I loved my life.”

The video also shares some big news for Rodney and Rose – they are expecting another baby. At the end of the clip there is a picture that features Rodney’s two sons, with the youngest holding a picture of a sonogram.