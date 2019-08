Rodney Atkins and his wife Rose Falcon Atkins welcomed their second child together, Scout, on Monday.

Rodney says the baby's unusual name came from a car. “Scout came from the first vehicle I ever drove. It was a 1976 International Scout. I’ve always thought it would be a cool name for a boy, and I still can’t believe Rose went for it.”

Rodney and Rose have another son, 20-month-old Ryder Falcon.