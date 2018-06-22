The "Roseanne" Spin-Off Will Be Happening

That Roseanne spinoff has become a reality.

According to Variety, ABC has given a series order to The Conners, which will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman. Roseanne Barr will not be part of the new show and have no financial or creative involvement in it.

In a statement, Roseanne said, “I regret the circumstances that have caused me to be removed from Roseanne. I agreed to the settlement in order that 200 jobs of beloved cast and crew could be saved, and I wish the best for everyone involved.”

Despite being one of the top-rated shows last season, the revived sitcom was canceled in May following several controversial tweets by the comedian.

The Conners will debut this fall and air at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the same time slot as Roseanne.

It's not known how Roseanne's character will be written off the series.