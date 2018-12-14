Route 91 Festival May Return Next Year

The Route 91 Festival may be returning to Las Vegas. The festival wasn’t held last year, following the tragedy at the 2017 fest, where 58 people were murdered during a mass shooting. But now Julie Matway, Chief Operating Officer of Country Nation, which is led by Live Nation’s country-festival division, recently revealed that the festival may return.

Mataway says plans are in the works to bring back the three-day festival, but at a different location. “Route 91 Harvest here in Las Vegas is one of my kids,” Matway said. “I am looking forward to how and when we are going to bring that back. We are working hard on that. Hopefully, we will get it online for 2019.”

Although there’s been no official confirmation as to where the festival may move to, the “Las Vegas Review-Journal” claimed it may move to the Las Vegas Resorts Festival Grounds, a 35-acre plot on the north end of the Strip.