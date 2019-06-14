Runaway June Says Carrie Underwood's Baby Is Her Twin

The ladies in Runaway June are getting their share of baby love from Carrie Underwood's infant son, Jacob, while out on the Cry Pretty 360 Tour. Naomi Cooke and Jennifer Wayne tell us they look forward to their daily visits with the baby, who apparently favors his superstar mom. "The baby comes into our dressing room on a nightly basis. And I get to hold him. He's so sweet. We pass him around. (Jennifer) He looks exactly like Carrie. Like Isaiah looks like Mike and Jacob looks exactly like Carrie. (Naomi) They're so sweet."