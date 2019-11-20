Ryan Hurd Announces Headlining Tour

November 20, 2019
Ryan Hurd is heading out on a headlining tour next year. The singer just revealed dates for his "Platonic Tour," featuring special guests Adam Doleac and Niko Moon.

The tour is set to kick off January 30th in Columbus, Ohio, wrapping March 21st sin Charlotte, North Carolina.

Check out the tour dates below. Tickets go on sale Friday.

PLATONIC TOUR 2020 ⚡️⁣⁣ FAN CLUB PRESALE: TUESDAY 11/19⁣⁣ GENERAL ONSALE: FRIDAY 11/22⁣⁣ @nikomoon @adamdoleac @joeyhyde⁣ ryanhurd.com

