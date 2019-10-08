Is Sam Hunt Teasing New Music?

Sam Hunt recently said he hopes to have a new single out by the end of the year, and his fans suspect he’s been sharing some teases about that song on Instagram.

It all started over the weekend, when Sam started posting some random pictures, with captions that could just be lyrics to a new tune.

The first shot was of a wall of tools, with the caption, “I wanna introduce you to my Kinfolks, to my old friends,” followed by a basketball hoop with the caption, “To the house in the pines where the road ends.” He then added a photo of a house, with the note, “Take you to my hometown, where I grew up,” and then posted a picture of an old rotary phone under a light, writing, “Get Joanie on the phone, she'll leave us on a light.”

So far Sam hasn’t confirmed that this is all leading up to a new song, but judging by comments from fans, they sure think it does.