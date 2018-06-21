"The Sandlot" Hits Theaters Again

Can you believe that “The Sandlot” came out 25 years ago? To commemorate the occasion, the coming-of-age film will hit theaters again for a two-day run next month.

To review, the film was set in the summer of 1962 and tells the story of a young boy who moves to new town and makes friends with a group of baseball playing a never-ending game of ball. It stars Tom Guiry, James Earl Jones, and Denis Leary.

If you want to see “The Sandlot” again, you can check it out at Emagine Canton and Emagine Macomb on Sunday, July 8th at 2 p.m. Tickets go on sale tomorrow for Sunday, July 22nd at 1 and 4.m and on Tuesday, July 24 at 2 and 7pm with Fathom Events.