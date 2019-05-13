Scientists Want To Record Your Dreams And Play Them Back With An MRI

It's like something out of a science fiction movie only it's really happening. The ability to record our dreams and play them back. That's what a number of researchers are planning on doing starting next year.

An independent dream researcher named Daniel Oldisrecently composed a 'dream team' of sleep and dream researchers from across the nation. He and his team will run human test trials for developing dream-recording techniques inside a Burbank, California, recording studio next summer.

The team plans to use a mobile MRI to try recording the movement, speech, and images from the full dreams of up to four sleeping subjects. They estimate that it could take another 10 to 20 years for people to actually record a full dream movie.