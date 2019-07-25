Scott McCreery’s Marriage Secret

Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi celebrated their first anniversary last month, and they say the secret to their happy relationship is getting to go out and spend some time together.

"Date nights are very important,” Scotty tells “Entertainment Tonight.” “It’s the one-on-one time...to reconnect and talk about what’s going on in both of our lives.” And those dates don’t have to be anything fancy. “Our dates are not too extravagant,” he shares “We like to go out to eat, and a lot of times that will end with ice cream afterwards.”

But it does appear that Gabi would like something a bit more extravagant now and again. Scotty notes that her dream date would be "going to Paris and doing an Eiffel Tower date,” adding, “We have Eiffel Towers all over the house.”