Scotty McCreery Battle Chris Kattan On Celebrity Family Feud

Scotty McCreery will share the spotlight with his family on ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud on Sunday (August 5th). On Team McCreery, Scotty will be joined by his wife, Gabi Dugal McCreery; father-in-law, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III; father, Mike McCreery; and grandmother, Paquita McCreery. Together, the family members will play in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital against actor/comedian Chris Kattan of Saturday Night Live and his family. The episode, hosted by Steve Harvey, will air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The episode was taped in the Spring prior to Scotty and Gabi's June wedding.

Last week, the couple invited fans into their special day, debuting the music video for his current single “This Is It” in partnership with The Knot. The song is the second single off Scotty’s 2018 album, Seasons Change.