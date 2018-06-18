Scotty McCreery Weds Longtime Girlfriend

In front of over 200 friends and family, the couple said "I do" in the mountains of North Carolina. The ceremony was officiated by McCreery’s childhood pastor and followed a jam-packed weekend of activities, including a Cajun-style shrimp boil, a nod to the bride's roots, on Thursday night.

The happy couple shared their first dance to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” The reception food included Cajun dishes, steak and pasta. Instead of a traditional large wedding cake, the couple served an assortment of pies.

Scotty McCreery talks about his wife. “Met her in kindergarten. Her name’s ‘Guh-bee.’ It’s like Gabi. But her family’s from Louisiana, so they’re Cajun, so it’s ‘Guh-bee.” And she’s got Mrs. Gabi McCreery written in hearts all over her kindergarten diary. Pretty cool. So, it’s just one of those things. If you don’t believe in fate, just check that out.”

The new Mr. and Mrs. McCreery will leave tomorrow for a honeymoon in Tahiti before returning stateside and moving into their new home.