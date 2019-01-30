Scotty McCreery's truck was broken into on Tuesday morning. However, he is apologizing to the thief who broke into his truck.

Get back to Nashville to find my truck broken into.. just want to apologize to whoever did this... You really picked the wrong country singers truck to break into. Got nothing for ya... That is, unless you’re a big fan of Elvis or the O Brother Where Art Thou soundtrack ----‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ojc5XGa7RJ