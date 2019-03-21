Scotty McCreery's Wife Takes Issue With His Snoring

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, are very much in the honeymoon phase of their marriage. They will celebrate their one-year anniversary in June, so the two are still getting used to living together and learning about one another's habits, both good and bad.

Scotty tells us there's really only one thing that Gabi complains about. ["Oh I think my snoring is the biggest thing that she doesn't like. I don't think I snore. There's no video evidence or anything so I deny it but she swears by it, and I've got bruises on my back from getting kicked in the middle of the night saying, 'Wake up, be quiet!' But I think that's the main thing."