A “Sesame Street” Musical Starring Anne Hathaway Is Happening

One of your favorite shows from childhood is heading to the big screen and an Academy Award winner is leading the way. Anne Hathaway is set to star in a new “Sesame Street” musical, where she’ll be singing along with our old pals Grover, Elmo, and Bert and Ernie.

The popular children’s series has been on TV since way back in 1969 and they’ve had other movies over the years, like “Follow That Bird,” but this new musical is sure to be big. The “Sesame Street” series moved to HBO from PBS a few years ago, and now Warner Media, which owns HBO, is bringing the new film to life with MGM Studios.

But we’re going to have to wait a while to see it. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Sesame Street” movie will start shooting in June and won’t hit theaters until January 15th, 2021. Until then, we’ll just have to sing and dance with the TV show, which will celebrate its 50th season this fall.