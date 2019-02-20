Shamrock Shakes Have Been Spotted At McDonald’s

Now that Valentine’s Day is in the books, you may be missing all the festive holiday treats that go with it. But have no fear, McDonald’s is already moving on to St. Patrick’s Day and their iconic Shamrock Shakes are back.

Not all locations have the minty desserts just yet, but to save you the drive-thru disappointment of realizing your closest Mickey D’s isn’t in the St. Patty’s Day spirit yet, McDonald’s has a Shamrock Shake tracker function on its app.

And if you’re a fan of the green goodies, keep in mind that they won’t be around for long - Sunday, March 24th is your last chance to sip one in 2019.