Shania Twain Admits "Accident" On Stage

When you’re singing in front of thousands of people and you have to go, you have to go, at least that’s what Shania Twain has revealed.

In case you missed it, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” Shania admitted to peeing herself on stage, but she found an ingenious way to cover it up so the audience wouldn’t notice.

“I was very clever in this one moment,” Shania shared. “I stood up from my chair to get up and sing. I peed myself and the puddle ... I just knocked my glass of water over.”