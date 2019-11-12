Shania Twain To Perform On American Music Awards After 16 Years

Shania Twain will return to the American Music Awards for the first time since 2003 to perform a medley of her greatest hits. The awards show will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Other performers set to hit the AMA stage include Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

Shania will kick off her Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on December 6th.