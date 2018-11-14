Shania Twain Shares Her Excitement About “Real Country”

Shania Twain’s new reality competition “Real Country” premiered last night, and she sat down with “Today” to share her excitement about the USA Network show.

Shania says she’s “so pumped” for the show, noting that she “just wants to be a part of discovering new talent.” Now unlike other talent competition shows, the contestants aren’t necessarily amateurs, with some already having record contracts. Shania says that’s necessary because the show is very “fast paced,” noting that with the fans voting, they don’t have time to “read into your potential.” She adds that the artists competing need to be “already at that stage” to handle the pressure of the show.

And while she may be a big star now, Shania knows what it’s like to be where those contestants are. “I relate and sympathize to the stress they’re definitely under,” she says. “This is their big shot.”

USA debuted their new talent competition “Real Country” last night, featuring judges Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt, and a special appearance by Big & Rich.

The eight-part series has the three judges hand-selecting emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases, with the best performers from each showcase earning a spot in a grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts. Each episode’s winner receives $10,000 and a spot at the 2019 Stagecoach Festival, with the grand finale winner taking home $100,000 and a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

This week’s contestants performed classic drinking songs. Tonight’s round one performers included:

The Young Fables (Shania’s artist) – A duo (and couple) who performed Emmylou Harris’ “Two More Bottles of Wine.” The judges loved them with Shania calling them “pure soul,” and Travis comparing them to George Jones and Tammy Wynette. They scored 4.0 stars.

Adair’s Run (Jake Owen’s artist) – The group sang the tune “Dust on the Bottle” by David Lee Murphy, with Jake noting they had “great chemistry,” and Travis adding that they brought “tremendous energy,” although he seemed to suggest they sounded just like too much stuff that’s already on the radio, and Shania agreed. They scored 3.3 stars.

Copper Chief (Travis’ pick) – An “Outlaw Country” band from Texas, who sang their take on Waylon Jennings’ “I Ain’t Living Long Like This.” Travis, of course, loved them, calling their energy “fabulous,” with Shania calling it a “kick-ass performance.” They scored 4.2 stars.

This meant Adair’s Run didn’t advance to round two, which had Big & Rich come in to help judge. Round two performances included:

The Young Fables performed Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine,” with Shania saying the “did the song justice,” and Big & Rich calling it “beautiful.” They got 3.9 stars.

Copper Chief performed Dierks Bentley’s “What Was I Thinkin,’” with Travis noting they brought their “own style to it” and Shania calling them “fearless,” with John Rich joking it was like “Charlie Daniels had triplet sons.” They got 4.6 stars.

And This Week's Winner Is…. Copper Chief!