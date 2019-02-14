Shania Twain Stops By Backstreet Boys Residency

The Backstreet Boys had a very special guest visit their Las Vegas residency this weekend, Shania Twain. In case you missed it, during the band’s performance of "Shape of My Heart," AJ McLean headed to the VIP section to bring Shania on stage with them.

Shania seemed to have a great time with BSB on stage, and even got a rose from McLean. She later took to Instagram to thank them for the special moment. “Back with the @backstreetboys, alright!” Shania shared. “Thank you so much for having me on stage.”