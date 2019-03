Jacob Moran is representing Michigan with his amazing singing voice. The 24 year old nurse from Dansville Michigan blew the judges away with his version of Ariana Grande's "Into You." Moran works in a nursing home and says he often sings to his residents. The judges loved his voice, and Luke Bryan even compared him to Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts. He's off to Hollywood!

Video of Jacob Moran Channels Ariana Grande in HAIR-RAISING Audition - American Idol 2019 on ABC