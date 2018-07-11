So... IHOP Was Just Joking With New Name?

July 11, 2018
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning
Syrup on stack of pancakes

Stephanie Frey | Dreamstime.com

Remember when IHOP became IHOb? The Twitterverse freaked – they got totally trolled online – and in all, we all figured it was a marketing stunt. Apparently, it was. All they really wanted to do was have a flashy announcement of the addition of burgers to their menu.

So it’s over – they’re back to sticking with pancakes. IHOP made the announcement on Twitter, calling out the change for what it was. “We’d never turn our back on pancakes,” they wrote. “(except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers).”

The @IHOB Twitter account also offered, “We really abbreciate the burgerin’ loyalty, but we’re back @IHOP again.”

Tags: 
IHOP
Ihob
Pancakes