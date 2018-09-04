Some Destroy Their Shoes After Colin Kaepernick Named The Face Of NIKE's "Just Do IT" 30th Anniversary Campaign

Colin Kaepernick still doesn't have a job in the NFL, but he does have a new deal with Nike. His attorney, Mark Geragos, tweeted the announcement yesterday (September 3rd), calling the quarterback an "All American Icon." Kaepernick echoed the announcement by posting a Nike ad with a picture of his face and writing: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt."

Kaepernick already had a deal with Nike that was set to expire, but it was renegotiated into a multi-year deal to make him one of the faces of Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign. Nike hasn't officially announced the new deal, but AP cited a source as saying the company will feature Kaepernick in TV commercials, online ads and billboards, create an apparel line for him, and contribute to his Know Your Rights charity. The news comes one week after an arbitrator said Kaepernick's grievance against the NFL and its teams can go to trial, denying the league's request to throw it out. Kaepernick, who started the kneeling protests during the national anthem against police brutality and racial inequality, charges the owners violated the collective bargaining agreement by conspiring to not hire him for a team.

There are plenty of people who support the decision that NIKE made.

There were also plenty of people opposed to the decision... including John Rich.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Others are also posting photos of themselves taking the Nike swoosh off their shoes.

Hey #Nike . I don't wear politics or anything related to #ColinKaepernick I no longer buy 5 to 6 pairs per year of Air Monarch Black size 9 anymore either. Just do it? I did. I set my bunions free. #RemovetheSwoosh pic.twitter.com/68UuGMmIaD — Twentyoz (@Twentyoz_) September 3, 2018

This kid put his kicks in a blazing fire. "Take this, Nike, this is a pair I bought three days ago."