The internet can give you just about anything you want or like. For YouTuber HotDad, he offers up "This Wonderful Woman That You Are (Song for Shania)" a song made completely from the comments left on Shania Twain's official Facebook page. He was very aware of spelling and grammatical errors, making sure to say EXACLTY what was posted... and it's frighteningly awesome.

Video of This Wonderful Woman That You Are (Song for Shania)